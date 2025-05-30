New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): President of India Droupadi Murmu on Friday presented the National Florence Nightingale Awards for the year 2025 to nurses from across the country in recognition of their meritorious services. The award ceremony was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President's Secretariat said in a statement.

This year's awardees include nursing professionals from various states and union territories, representing categories such as Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), Lady Health Visitor (LHV), and Staff Nurse.

From the ANM category, the awardees included Reba Rani Sarkar (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), Valiveti Subhavathi (Andhra Pradesh), Saroj Fakirbhai Patel (Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu), Raziya Beegum P B (Lakshadweep), and Sujata Ashok Bagul (Maharashtra).

In the LHV category, Ms Bina Pani Deka from Assam was honoured.

Under the Nurse category, the award was conferred on Kijum Sora Karga (Arunachal Pradesh), Dimple Arora (Delhi), Major General Sheena P D (Delhi), Dr Banu M R (Karnataka), Leimapokpam Ranjita Devi (Manipur), Ms V Lalhmangaihi (Mizoram), L S Manimozhi (Puducherry), K Alamelu Mangayarkarasi (Tamil Nadu), and Doli Biswas (West Bengal).

The ceremony acknowledged the unwavering dedication and commitment of nurses who have played a crucial role in strengthening India's healthcare system, particularly in underserved and remote areas.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated a two-day "Literary Conference: How Much Has Literature Changed?" at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that since her student days, she has felt respect and gratitude towards literature and writers. With time, this feeling of special respect for literature has become even deeper. It was her wish that many writers should come to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

She appreciated the Ministry of Culture and Sahitya Akademi for organizing this conference.

The President stated that our country boasts a multitude of languages and an infinite diversity of literary traditions. But in this diversity, the vibration of Indianness is felt. This sense of Indianness is also deeply ingrained in the collective subconscious of our country. She said that she considers all the languages and dialects of the country as her language and dialect and the literature of all languages as her own.(ANI)

