Delhi Police and other agencies probe at site of Delhi car blast near Red Fort. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): A detailed investigation is underway at the site of the car blast that occurred near the Red Fort in Delhi, with personnel from the Delhi Police and other central agencies jointly conducting the probe on Thursday.

The area has been cordoned off, and forensic teams are examining the remnants of the vehicle to determine the cause and nature of the explosion.

A joint team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Delhi Police on Thursday recovered a body part in New Lajpat Rai Market, near the blast site in the national capital, which claimed 12 lives.

The body part was taken for forensic examination to aid the ongoing investigation

Amid the ongoing probe into the Delhi blast near historic Red Fort which killed atleast 12, Delhi police and security agencies have zeroed in on atleast four doctors till now who were allegedly planning to carry out multiple blasts across the country as part of a terror module.

Till now, atleast three doctors, including one woman, are among the total of 8 people who are allegedly responsible for the blast near Red Fort.

Dr Umar Nabi, an accused, was also identified as the man behind the wheel of the Hyundai i20 car from which the explosion happened.

All three doctors are currently arrested, while Dr Umar died in the car blast. Officials have said that all the arrested are part of a recently busted up "transnational terror module," comprising of various professionals, including doctors, clerics, and businessmen.

According to the preliminary investigation, officials have said that the blast was likely part of a well-planned conspiracy to carry out attacks on multiple locations. Officials have seized multiple vehicles after the explosion of the i20 at Red Fort, including an Ecosport and a Brezza, while looking out for any more vehicles involved.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police confirmed that the man who carried out the car blast near Red Fort was Dr Umar Un Nabi, after forensic DNA testing matched his biological sample with that of his mother on Wednesday.

On November 10, the blast near the Red Fort complex in the national capital killed 12 people and injured several others. (ANI)

