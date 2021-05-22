New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Delhi Minister of Women and Child Development Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday conducted door-to-door visit of households belonging to beneficiaries of the integrated child development scheme (ICDS) to check if they were getting good quality ration.

He visited the homes in Vishwas Nagar and Trilokpuri assembly constituencies of the national capital, a statement from the Dehi government said.

The minister interacted with the beneficiaries living in these areas and inquired if they were getting ration according to the prescribed standard or quality under the scheme, it said.

He assured the beneficiaries of taking strict action against concerned officials if they were found lacking, it added.

Under the ICDS, pregnant and lactating women and young children below the age of six are provided with nutritional food.

Gautam said during the COVID-19 lockdown last year, he had conducted surprise inspections across Delhi and found several irregularities in ration distribution.

He said such surprise inspections also help in finding out if there is any difference in the claims of the officers and the ground reality.

“It is best to conduct the surprise inspection from time to time to check the quality and quantity of ration that is being distributed so that there is no compromise in the health and nutrition of young children and lactating mothers," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)