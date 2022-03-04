New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Delhi on Friday reported 302 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.63 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,61,189, while the death toll mounted to 26,134, the latest health bulletin stated.

Also Read | Ukraine Crisis: Indian Embassy in Kyiv Advises Students to Pass Through Polish Borders of Budomeirz, Shehyni-Medyka.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 47,738, it said.

Delhi had on Thursday recorded 326 cases with a positivity rate of 0.77 per cent, and three deaths.

Also Read | Ukraine is ‘Theatre’ of War Between Russia and US/NATO, Says Sitaram Yechury.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)