New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): The COVID-19 situation in the national capital continued to show improvement as it registered 564 new cases and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department informed on Monday.

With this, the cumulative positive cases now stand at 6,23,415, including 6,06,644 recoveries and 6,297 active cases. The COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 0.98 per cent.

As many as 32,484 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, along with 24,979 rapid antigen tests. So far, 84,08,511 tests have been conducted.

On Sunday, the health department said that the national capital reported 757 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths in last 24 hours.

Asserting that Delhi is fully prepared to vaccinate its people against the COVID-19 in the first phase, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the national capital needs 1.02 crore doses initially.

"The infection rate has come down to below 1 per cent. The death rate has also reduced. The recovery rate has increased. Now, the prime focus lies on the vaccine. The government of Delhi is fully prepared to receive the vaccine from the Centre, store it and finally to vaccinate people," Kejriwal had said, adding the central government has marked three priority groups for the COVID-19 vaccination.

Meanwhile, India reported 20,021 new coronavirus 19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,02,07,871, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday.

The active caseload of the country stands at 2,77,301 and its share in the total positive cases has further shrunk to 2.72 per cent. The overall recoveries reached 97,82,669 and the recovery rate has also increased to 95.83 per cent. (ANI)

