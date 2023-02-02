New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity in the city at 8.30 am was recorded at 83 per cent.

Also Read | Karnataka High Court Says 'If Accused Is Dead, Fine Can Be Collected From Successors or Property'.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky during the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 22 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 187 at 9 am, which is in the moderate category.

Also Read | Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: CPI-M Led Left Front, Congress To Withdraw Candidates Fielded Against Each Other As per Seat-Sharing Agreement.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)