New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Delhi logged the season's best air quality on Wednesday, with favourable wind speed dispersing pollutants.

The 24-hour average air quality index settled at 160 at 4 pm, the best after the AQI of 154 recorded on October 14 last year.

Also Read | Congratulations to Those Who Have Been Conferred the Padma Awards. India Cherishes Their … – Latest Tweet by PM Narendra Modi.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

This was the first moderate air quality day in January this year.

Also Read | Pathaan: BJP MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachaul Calls Deepika Padukone a 'Tukde-Tukde' Gang Member and Shah Rukh Khan 'PFI Agent'.

Delhi did not record any good, satisfactory or moderate air quality day in November. It, however, saw three moderate air quality days in December.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)