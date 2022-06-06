New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) A total of 118 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital so far this year, according to a civic report released on Monday.

Till May 30, 111 dengue cases had been recorded in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said in the report.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: After Rajasthan Congress, BJP Shifts Its MLAs to a Private Hotel Till June 10.

At least 118 cases of dengue have been reported till June 4, it said.

No death has been reported due to the vector-borne disease so far, it said.

Also Read | Ministry of Railways Disbands Five Railway Engineers Territorial Army Regiments.

Delhi had recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April and 30 in May, the report said.

Seven cases have been reported this month till June 4.

During the period from January 1 to June 4, 30 cases were logged in 2021, 19 in 2020, 13 in 2019, 23 in 2018, and 45 in 2017, it said.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

Civic officials said this year, dengue cases are being recorded early due to the congenial weather for mosquito-breeding.

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases, the highest since 2015, were recorded in the national capital, along with 23 deaths, the highest since 2016.

In 2016, 10 deaths due to dengue were recorded.

Delhi had recorded two deaths due to dengue in 2019, four in 2018, and 10 in 2017.

According to official data, 4,431 dengue cases were recorded in Delhi in 2016, 4,726 in 2017, 2,798 in 2018, 2,036 in 2019, and 1,072 in 2020.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in October alone. It was Delhi's worst dengue outbreak since 1996.

Delhi also reported 19 cases of malaria and eight of chikungunya so far this year, the report said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)