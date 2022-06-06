Jaipur, June 6: After Congress, the BJP on Monday also shifted its MLAs to a private hotel in Rajasthan ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections on June 10.

While Congress openly admitted that it is undergoing political fencing, BJP, has named it a training camp.

As the MLAs were being shifted to a hotel, leader of the opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said that the ruling government had to take their MLAs to far off location from the capital city as they are scared that their MLAs can be poached.

"The way Congress MLAs have to go 400 km away from the headquarters from June 2 and the manner in which their mobile phones and internet connection were switched off, speak the story of the panic they are undergoing," he said.

"Had we been afraid, we would not have started our training camp in Jaipur openly and would have preferred going to some far off location," Kataria said.

The BJP MLAs gathered at the BJP headquarters on Monday from where they were taken in two buses to Hotel Deviratna, situated on the Agra-Jaipur road.

Here Rajya Sabha election in-charge and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP state in-charge Arun Singh, State President Satish Poonia, organisation general secretary Chandrashekhar, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, leader of the opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, Deputy leader of the opposition Rajendra Rathod will meet all MLAs in the hotel on late Monday evening. There will be 13 training sessions in 4 days for the MLAs.

Meanwhile, Kataria also said that a few Independent and Congress MLAs are in touch with the saffron party leaders and they shall dent the Congress' prospects of winning all three seats.

The BJP has fielded senior leader Ghanshyam Tiwari as its candidate, while it is supporting Independent Subhash Chandra for the fourth seat.

