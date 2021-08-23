New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Delhi reported zero daily deaths due to COVID-19 for the fourth day on the trot on Monday and 17 new cases of the infection, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to the health department here.

This is the 14th time since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic that the national capital has logged zero fatality due to the disease in a day.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 14,37,334. Of this, over 14.11 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, and the death toll stands at 25,079, a bulletin issued by the department showed.

Twenty-six people have succumbed to the disease this month so far. The cumulative death toll was 25,053 on July 31.

On Sunday, the city reported 24 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent.

