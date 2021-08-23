Hyderabad, August 23: The University of Hyderabad on Monday released the admit card its entrance examinations 2021. Candidates appearing for the exams can download the hall ticket for the official website of the university - www.acad.uohyd.ac.in. The exams will be conducted between September 3 and 5. JEE Main 2021 Admit Card For Session 4 Released By NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

These entrance exams will be held in three sessions and two hours each. The first session is scheduled to take place between 8 am to 10 am, the second session will be from 2 noon to 2 pm, and the third from 4 pm to 6 pm. The entrance examinations will be held as per COVID-19 protocols. IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021 Released By Indian Air Force At afcat.cdac.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card:

Candidates are required to visit the official website of the university - www.acad.uohyd.ac.in .

. On the home page, click on the link - "Hall Ticket Download".

Enter your login credentials.

Click on Submit.

The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its printout.

The entrance examination will be held for admissions in the 5-Year Integrated Master courses, Postgraduate courses, and Research Studies in several major areas, including the Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences, and other streams. Notably admit card contains important t information about the examination centre, reporting time and other details about the exams.

