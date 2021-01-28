New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Delhi reported 199 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking total cases in the national capital to 6,34,524.

According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the recoveries in the national capital reached 6,22,114 after 119 new discharges today.

The death toll has mounted to 10,835 with six more deaths.

At present, Delhi has 1,575 active cases. The metropolis on Thursday reported 98.04 per cent recovery rate, while the active case rate stands at 0.24per cent.

India's COVID-19 count has reached 1,07,01,193 which includes 1,73,740 active cases and 1,03,73,606 discharges. (ANI)

