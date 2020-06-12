India News | Delhi Reports 2,137 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally at 36,824

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Delhi on Friday reported its highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases so far with 2,137 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the national capital's count to 36,824 according to Delhi Health Department.

A total of 71 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Delhi Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 2,137 COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020:.

The metropolis has also reported 667 COVID-19 recovered cases during the same time.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital stands at 36,824, according to a Delhi government health bulletin.

Also Read | Cancel Exams: Students and Parents Demand Postponement of ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020, Trend #Cancel10thICSEBoards on Twitter.

As per the bulletin, there are 22,212 are active cases and 13,398 recovered/migrated/discharged while the count for the people succumbed to the disease stands at 1,212. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)