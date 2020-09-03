New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Delhi on Thursday reported 2,737 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of people infected with the virus in the national capital to 1,82,306, according to the health department.

As 19 deaths were reported in the national capital today, the toll has climbed to 4,500.

Meanwhile, the count of recovered, discharged or migrated cases reached 1,60,114.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi includes 17,692 active cases.

As many as 8,322 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 24,512 Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted today and 16,69,352 tests have been done so far, said the Delhi government's bulletin.

There are 922 containment zones in the national capital.

So far, India has reported 38,53,407 COVID-19 cases, while 67,376 people have died due to the infection. In the last 24 hours, the country has witnessed the biggest jump of 83,883 new coronavirus cases with 1,043 deaths. There are 8,15,538 active cases in the country. (ANI)

