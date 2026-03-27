Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the Maha Aarti on the occasion of Ram Navami in Nagpur on Thursday, where a new Guinness World Record was set.

A total of 4,900 people participated in the collective aarti, surpassing the previous record of 2,500, marking a historic achievement in the state. BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh, who organised the event, hailed the record-breaking feat as a significant milestone for the nation.

Also Read | Chhindwara Road Accident: 10 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Collides With Truck in Madhya Pradesh; CM Mohan Yadav Announces INR 4 Lakh Ex-Gratia.

Addressing the media, Fadnavis said, "...Today, a world record has been set here with the collective aarti. Our MLA Ashish Deshmukh had planned, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, to create a new record where thousands of people perform aarti together. Until now, the record stood at 2,500 people. Today, 4,900 people joined in performing aarti, creating a new world record in the Guinness Book."

BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh attended Maha Aarti on the occasion of Ram Navami and said, "... We have set a new milestone by breaking last year's world record, with the largest collective aarti in the country on Ram Navami."

Also Read | Donald Trump Again Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Says He Solved Conflicts That Had Been Going on for Decades.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted citizens on the occasion of Ram Navami and prayed for the well-being of all, expressing hope that the blessings of Lord Ram would guide the nation towards the goal of a 'Viksit' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "My fellow countrymen across the nation, unlimited best wishes on the occasion of Ram Navami. From the life of Maryada Purushottam, filled with sacrifice, austerity, and restraint, we draw inspiration to confront every situation with our full strength. His ideals will continue to guide not only the people of India but all of humanity for eternity. My wish is that by the grace of Lord Ram, the welfare of all may be ensured, paving the way for the fulfilment of our resolve for a Vikshit and Aatma-nirbhar Bharat." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)