New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): As many as 384 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours in the national capital, according to Delhi's Health Department on Monday.

A total of 727 recoveries and 12 deaths were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

The overall cases in the national capital reached 6,27,256 including 4,689 active infections, 6,11,970 recoveries. The death toll climbed mounted to 10,597.

The case fatality rate reached 1.69 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate is at 7.03 per cent.

India reported 16,505 new COVID-19 cases and 19,557 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Monday.With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,03,40,470, including 2,43,953 active cases and 99,46,867 recoveries.As many as 214 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the country to 1,49,649. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)