New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday directed Delhi Police to file a counter affidavit on a plea filed by Devangana Kalita seeking permission to inspect unrelied documents stored in mal khana (a secured area in a police station where case property and records are kept).

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna directed Delhi Police to submit its reply on affidavit and listed the matter for further hearing on September 16.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad, appearing for Delhi Police, submitted that arguments on the non-maintainability of the petition had already been advanced. He sought three days to file the reply. It was further submitted that a similar petition is pending before another bench and both matters should be heard together.

Advocate Adit Pujari appeared for Devangana Kalita and submitted that the arguments on the charge are being heard on a daily basis. Therefore, the police should have requested that a reply be filed on an affidavit. The trial court had dismissed the application moved by Devangana Kalita. The same order was challenged before the High Court; thereafter, another petition was filed before the High Court.

The case is currently at the stage of arguments on the charge before the trial court. Several accused, including Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Tahir Hussain, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Ishrat Jahan, Safoora Zargar, Athar Khan, and Asif Iqbal Tanha, are facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for alleged conspiracy related to the 2020 Delhi riots.

Earlier, on July 9, the Delhi High Court had reserved its order on bail pleas moved by Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid and six others in the same case.

Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta opposed the bail pleas by submitting that in UAPA cases relating to mass violence, which impact national security and integrity, bail ought not to be granted. On the other hand, the counsel for the accused had argued that there was a long delay in the trial, and even the charges had not been framed. (ANI)

