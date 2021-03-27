New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The national capital saved 334 MW electricity during Earth Hour on Saturday, discom officials said here.

BSES discoms – BRPL and BYPL – saved 120 MW and 79 MW power respectively as consumers switched off electrical appliances and non-essential lighting to observe Earth Hour from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm, a BSES spokesperson said.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) consumers successfully managed to save 71 MW electricity during the Earth Hour, said a spokesperson of the discom.

The company had urged its consumers to switch off all non-essential lights from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm, reaching out to them using the hashtag #SpeakUpForNature.

Consumers were sensitised through Whatsapp messages and social media pages to make 'Earth Hour' a success, he said.

People were urged to stay home and support the cause 'Switching Off Today to Lighten Up Tomorrow', and to also maintain social distancing amidst the ongoing crisis, the spokesperson added.

Earth Hour is an annual international event by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) that urges households and businesses to turn off non-essential lights and electrical appliances for one hour at the appointed time to raise awareness towards the need to take action on climate change.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)