New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Delhi reported 160 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the city has moved up to 18,66,102. This includes 581 active cases.

The city has a positivity rate of 1.55 per cent.

The bulletin said 128 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours and the total recoveries have gone up to 18,39,365. The death toll is 26,156 and the case fatality rate is 1.4 per cent.

In the ongoing vaccination drive against COVID-19, 10,416 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 2,974 took their first dose and 5,222 took their second dose.

The number of beneficiaries in the 15 to 17 age group who were vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 754.

India saw 1,150 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 0.25 per cent. (ANI)

