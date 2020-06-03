India News | Delhi Sees Highest Spike of 1,513 COVID-19 Cases, Total Cases Count 23,645

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Delhi witnessed its highest spike of 1,513 cases on Wednesday while nine deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital stands at 23,645, a Delhi government health bulletin said. The death toll has gone up to 606.

The health bulletin said that the metropolis has 13,497 active cases while 9,542 patients have been discharged/cured/migrated. (ANI)

