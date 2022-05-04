New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) began the first phase of the demolition drive on Wednesday.

The first phase of the drive will continue till May 13. The demolition drive will cover several parts of South Delhi. The drive on Wednesday started from Karni Singh Shooting Range area in Tughlakabad.

Police staff is required to carry out the drive, said SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan.

During the anti-encroachment drives, the deployment of the police force is necessary for maintaining the law and order situation in the area, he added.

Suryan said that the people of Delhi support this drive.

"South MCD will start the first phase of the demolition drive from May 4 to May 13 in several parts of south Delhi. Letters have been written to the south and southeast Deputy Commissioners of Police in this regard," Rajpal Singh, Standing Committee chairman central zone told ANI.

As per the demolition drive plan, it will be carried out in and around Mehrauli Badarpur Road and Karni Singh Shooting Range today. On May 5, encroachments from Kalindi Kunj main road and Kalindi Kunj Park to Jamia Nagar Police Station will be removed. On May 6, the demolition drive will be taken up in Srinivaspuri Private Colony to Okhla Railway Station Gandhi Camp.

Thereafter, following a gap of two days, the demolition drive will take place from Shaheen Bagh G Block to Jasola and Jasola Nale to Kalindi Kunj Park. On May 10, the demolition drive will be carried out from New Friends Colony to Buddh Dharm Mandir and in and around Gurudwara Road. On May 11, it will extend to Lodhi Colony, Meherchand Market in and around Sai Mandir, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, on May 12, Dhinsen Marg, Iskcon Temple Marg in and around areas. On May 13, encroachments will be demolished at the Khadda colony.

"For demolishing unauthorised encroachments, instances of road grabbing, there is no requirement of notice," Rajpal Singh said.

Earlier, SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan had disclosed that a month-long plan was sent to the police for the anti-encroachment drive in different parts of the national capital.

Other than Shaheen Bagh and Okhla, Suryan said that they have identified many wards for conducting the anti-encroachment drive in its area, including the Vishnu Garden in Tilak Nagar West Zone, Madanpur Khadar, Jasola Vihar, Sarita Vihar, and Sangam Vihar.

The SDMC earlier ran an anti-encroachment drive at Gandhi Market in Nazafgarh's Sagarpur where people had encroached on the drain. The civic body claimed that illegal Bangladeshis had encroached the government land and were running factories.

He had said that the administration will get these lands vacated and dedicate them to the public. (ANI)

