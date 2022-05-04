Gurugram Shocker: Crimes against women continue to rise. Police have booked two youths for the alleged rape of a 24-year-old woman in DLF-3 area and stabbing her in the stomach.

Civil hospital on Tuesday informed police that a woman with serious injuries had been referred to safdurganj hospital in Delhi, reported TOI.

The police contacted the woman's husband who alleged that two men raped his wife and one among them stabbed her in stomach when she was trying to put up a fight. The woman had contacted her husband, an auto driver, around 8:45pm on Monday that someone had stabbed her and he should return home immediately. His wife was lying on the floor, oozing blood from the wound when he reached, said the husband.

An FIR was registered against the two youths under sections 376 (when a woman is raped by one or two in a group of persons), 506 (criminal intimidation), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 134 (abetment of assault) of the IPC, following a complaint by him.

One of the arrested accused has been identified as Anil Thakur. He is originally from Bihar. “We arrested him from DLF Phase 3 itself. The other is on the run. We are conducting searches to trace him soon. The woman is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung hospital,” a police officer said.

