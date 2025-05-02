New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Three persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in illegal IPL betting in Delhi, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Himanshu Gulati (49), a resident of Sector-11, Dwarka, Amit Kumar (32), and Amit Makol (43), both residents of Uttam Nagar. All three were allegedly involved in illegal IPL betting using laptops, mobile phones, and other gadgets.

"On April 30, information was received from Shreeom regarding the running of Organised Crime (Cricket Betting/Satta Syndicate) in Sector-11, Dwarka, Delhi. The information was further developed, and it emerged that nowadays, the T-20 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 of Cricket is going on, and the racket is involved in illegal betting on these matches," a police statement said.

A raid was conducted at a residential apartment in Sector-11, Dwarka, and three accused persons who were indulging in illegal IPL betting were apprehended.

A FIR was registered under section 3/4 of the Delhi Public Gambling Act.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused are operating the Satta/betting in online mode and their roles were specific in the commission of this organised crime. (ANI)

