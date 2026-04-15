New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): A fire broke out in a cluster of shanties in the Rohini area of Delhi on Wednesday, leaving three members of a family, including a two-year-old child, dead, officials said.

The deceased include a husband, his wife, and their toddler daughter.

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Firefighters brought the blaze under control after intense efforts. According to officials, the fire originated in a 400-square-yard plot where plastic scrap was stored and multiple shanties had been erected. Narrow lanes in the area prevented large fire tenders from reaching the immediate site of the incident.

The Fire Department recovered all three bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination. Officials from the fire services, local police, Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS), and the electricity department were present at the spot. Relief and rescue operations were carried out.

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While speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Ajay Sharma said, "In Budh Vihar, a fire incident occurred in a plot where slums were built and scrap material was collected. The fire broke out around 1.25 AM, and six fire tenders were deployed. There were 3 casualties and no one was injured. The fire is completely under control..."

Earlier, on April 12, a fire broke out in bushes near the Rajghat Bus Depot in Delhi, prompting a large-scale response from the Delhi Fire Service.

According to officials, multiple fire engines were rushed to the spot after information was received around 1:35 pm. Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Bhupendra Prakash said fire tenders were deployed from all sides as the blaze spread across a large area.

"We received information around 1:35 that there was a fire near Raj Ghat. Fire department vehicles were immediately dispatched," he told ANI, adding that the fire spread across an area of about 4 to 5 kilometres.

He further said that the situation has largely been brought under control due to swift action by firefighting teams. "We have deployed vehicles on all sides and have almost brought the fire under control. We also stationed some fire engines inside the Rajghat Bus Depot as a precaution, as the fire had reached close to the depot boundary," he said, adding that firefighting operations were carried out both inside and around the depot area.

Explaining the terrain, he said the affected area included a forested stretch with difficult access and a deep gorge, which made firefighting challenging."There's a deep gorge in the area. Our men are putting out the fire with water where possible. Where it's not possible to use water, they are breaking off tree branches and using them to beat the fire and extinguish it," he said.

Fire service officials said teams remain deployed at the site and monitoring is ongoing to ensure the fire does not spread further. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)