New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday visited the Raj Nagar area, which is the biggest containment zone in the national capital, to review COVID-19 arrangements there.

Gahlot said that the Delhi government is are trying to minimise the area of containment zones so that people can resume their normal lives.

Also Read | Nepal Govt, Charged With Favouring China, Says Sino-Indian Relations to Determine 'Future of Asia'.

He said, "It is the biggest containment zone of Delhi with a population of 40,000. We are trying to minimise the area of containment zone so that people can resume their normal lives."

With 1,195 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, Delhi's coronavirus count crossed 1.3 lakh on Friday.

Also Read | Noida | Building Collapses in Sector-11, 4 People Rescued : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 31, 2020.

A total of 1,206 patients have recovered or have been discharged in the last 24 hours, a Delhi government health bulletin said.

The total number of cases has risen to 1,35,598 including 10,705 active cases and 1,20,930 recovered/discharged/migrated patients. The health bulletin said 3,963 persons have died due to the virus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)