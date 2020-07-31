Kathmandu, July 31: The Nepal government, levelled with "pro-China" tag, said on Friday that the future of Indian subcontinent as well as the continent of Asia would be determined by the Sino-Indian relations. The statement comes amid questions raised by strategic experts and opposition leaders against the KP Sharma Oli government for allegedly siding with China amid the border row at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Nepal Foreign Affairs Minister Pradeep Gyawali, while speaking to reporters today, called the India-China face-off in eastern Ladakh region as a "challenge". He suggested that Kathmandu was in favour of a peaceful resolution of the dispute, in accordance to the talks process initiated by the two sides. Lord Ram Not Indian but Nepali, Real Ayodhya Located in Nepal, Says PM KP Sharma Oli.

"After Wuhan summit the partnership between India and China was deepened but nowadays, there are tensions after the Galwan Valley clash. Though, both countries are trying their best to de-escalate the tension, however challenge is there," he said.

"The rise of China and aspiring rise of India as well, how they engage with themselves, how their partnership will move on and how they manage their differences will definitely set the future of Asia, at least in this region," Gyawali added.

The Nepal Minister also put the onus on India for the row which erupted between the two nations over their shared borders. The country had, in May this year, drawn flak from New Delhi for passing a legislation to include the Indian territories of Limpyudhara, Kalapani and Lipulekh under its map.

"When India published its 8th edition of political map back in November 2019, it comprised Nepal's territory of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura. Definitely, Nepal opposed it through political statement and diplomatic notes," Gyawali said.

"We, time and again asked our Indian friends to formally start the diplomatic negotiation to settle these problems. We proposed the possible dates as well but our proposal was not responded timely," he added.

India, while reacting to the passage of Bill to change Nepal's political map, called it a futile exercise which would have no impact on the ground. The country reiterated that three areas of dispute have always been considered as Indian territories over the past seven decades.

