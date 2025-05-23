India News | Delhi: Two Acres of Defence Land Cleared of Encroachments Near IGI Airport in Joint Operation

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): In a major joint operation led by the Defence Estates Office (DEO), Delhi Circle, nearly two acres of defence land in the Mehram Nagar area of Delhi Cantonment, near Terminal 1D of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, were cleared of encroachments, officials said on Friday.

This is the second large-scale action in the area in recent weeks.

According to an official release, the operation involved removing long-standing unauthorised parking zones, impounding a significant number of vehicles, and clearing illegal slums and animal shelters occupying prime defence land.

The action was carried out with the support of the Delhi Cantonment Board, the Local Military Authorities and the Delhi Police.

"This initiative aims to free prime defence land from unlawful occupation and utilise it in the national interest," the release said.

A similar large-scale action was taken last week to remove illegal parking and unauthorised occupations from 1 acre of defence land in the same locality.

Today, two acres of land near Terminal 1D in Mehram Nagar, which had been illegally occupied for several years, were reclaimed.

