India News | Delhi: Two Acres of Defence Land Cleared of Encroachments Near IGI Airport in Joint Operation

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The action was carried out with the support of the Delhi Cantonment Board, the Local Military Authorities and the Delhi Police.

Agency News ANI| May 23, 2025 11:32 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Delhi: Two Acres of Defence Land Cleared of Encroachments Near IGI Airport in Joint Operation
Visuals of anti-encroachment drive. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): In a major joint operation led by the Defence Estates Office (DEO), Delhi Circle, nearly two acres of defence land in the Mehram Nagar area of Delhi Cantonment, near Terminal 1D of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, were cleared of encroachments, officials said on Friday.

This is the second large-scale action in the area in recent weeks.

Also Read | Kaushambi: 104-Year-Old Man Released After 43 Years in Jail As Allahabad High Court Acquits Him in 1977 Murder Case.

According to an official release, the operation involved removing long-standing unauthorised parking zones, impounding a significant number of vehicles, and clearing illegal slums and animal shelters occupying prime defence land.

The action was carried out with the support of the Delhi Cantonment Board, the Local Military Authorities and the Delhi Police.

Also Read | Manohar Lal Dhakad Obscene Video: BJP Leader Caught in Compromising Position on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway; Police Register Case.

"This initiative aims to free prime defence land from unlawful occupation and utilise it in the national interest," the release said.

A similar large-scale action was taken last week to remove illegal parking and unauthorised occupations from 1 acre of defence land in the same locality.

Today, two acres of land near Terminal 1D in Mehram Nagar, which had been illegally occupied for several years, were reclaimed.

The current estimated value of thisl" title="What Is the Highest Denomination of the Indian Rupee Ever Printed? Watch Video of Today’s Googly on Google Search">What Is the Highest Denomination of the Indian Rupee Ever Printed? Watch Video of Today’s Googly on Google Search

  • X Down Again? Twitter DMs Broken Funny Memes Go Viral As Netizens Claim Direct Messages Not Working, Come Across ‘Something Went Wrong’ Error
  • Festivals
    Khatu Shyam Ji Photos and HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Worship the Most Revered Form of Lord Krishna With These Photos and Messages Khatu Shyam Ji Photos and HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Worship the Most Revered Form of Lord Krishna With These Photos and Messages
  • Videos
    Chennai Girl Lands in Hospital After Mistaking Piece of Glass for Ice Cube in Boba Drink From ‘Frozen Bottle’, Mother Alleges Insensitive Response From Company in Now-Deleted LinkedIn Post Chennai Girl Lands in Hospital After Mistaking Piece of Glass for Ice Cube in Boba Drink From ‘Frozen Bottle’, Mother Alleges Insensitive Response From Company in Now-Deleted LinkedIn Post
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Delhi: Two Acres of Defence Land Cleared of Encroachments Near IGI Airport in Joint Operation

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The action was carried out with the support of the Delhi Cantonment Board, the Local Military Authorities and the Delhi Police.

    Agency News ANI| May 23, 2025 11:32 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Delhi: Two Acres of Defence Land Cleared of Encroachments Near IGI Airport in Joint Operation
    Visuals of anti-encroachment drive. (Photo/ANI)

    New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): In a major joint operation led by the Defence Estates Office (DEO), Delhi Circle, nearly two acres of defence land in the Mehram Nagar area of Delhi Cantonment, near Terminal 1D of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, were cleared of encroachments, officials said on Friday.

    This is the second large-scale action in the area in recent weeks.

    Also Read | Kaushambi: 104-Year-Old Man Released After 43 Years in Jail As Allahabad High Court Acquits Him in 1977 Murder Case.

    According to an official release, the operation involved removing long-standing unauthorised parking zones, impounding a significant number of vehicles, and clearing illegal slums and animal shelters occupying prime defence land.

    The action was carried out with the support of the Delhi Cantonment Board, the Local Military Authorities and the Delhi Police.

    Also Read | Manohar Lal Dhakad Obscene Video: BJP Leader Caught in Compromising Position on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway; Police Register Case.

    "This initiative aims to free prime defence land from unlawful occupation and utilise it in the national interest," the release said.

    A similar large-scale action was taken last week to remove illegal parking and unauthorised occupations from 1 acre of defence land in the same locality.

    Today, two acres of land near Terminal 1D in Mehram Nagar, which had been illegally occupied for several years, were reclaimed.

    The current estimated value of this defence land is close to 100 crore. The government now intends to use such freed land for defence and military purposes.

    It is important to highlight that Delhi, being the national capital, has a constant demand for land from the government and defence organisations.

    Hence, today's action is considered highly significant in the ongoing efforts to clear illegal encroachments.

    Defence Estates Officer, Delhi Circle, Varun Kalia, stated that safeguarding defence land is not just about preserving a territory but about upholding national security. Encroachments on Defence land are silent threats to National Security, and strict actions will continue against all encroachers. The reclaimed land will be used in the national interest.

    It is worth mentioning that Ministry of Defence is the largest land owning govt body with nearly 17.5 lakh acres of land spread across the country. Safeguarding these lands paves way for strategic and operational readiness of forces. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    img
    A+
    A-
    India News | Delhi: Two Acres of Defence Land Cleared of Encroachments Near IGI Airport in Joint Operation
    Visuals of anti-encroachment drive. (Photo/ANI)

    New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): In a major joint operation led by the Defence Estates Office (DEO), Delhi Circle, nearly two acres of defence land in the Mehram Nagar area of Delhi Cantonment, near Terminal 1D of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, were cleared of encroachments, officials said on Friday.

    This is the second large-scale action in the area in recent weeks.

    Also Read | Kaushambi: 104-Year-Old Man Released After 43 Years in Jail As Allahabad High Court Acquits Him in 1977 Murder Case.

    According to an official release, the operation involved removing long-standing unauthorised parking zones, impounding a significant number of vehicles, and clearing illegal slums and animal shelters occupying prime defence land.

    The action was carried out with the support of the Delhi Cantonment Board, the Local Military Authorities and the Delhi Police.

    Also Read | Manohar Lal Dhakad Obscene Video: BJP Leader Caught in Compromising Position on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway; Police Register Case.

    "This initiative aims to free prime defence land from unlawful occupation and utilise it in the national interest," the release said.

    A similar large-scale action was taken last week to remove illegal parking and unauthorised occupations from 1 acre of defence land in the same locality.

    Today, two acres of land near Terminal 1D in Mehram Nagar, which had been illegally occupied for several years, were reclaimed.

    The current estimated value of this defence land is close to 100 crore. The government now intends to use such freed land for defence and military purposes.

    It is important to highlight that Delhi, being the national capital, has a constant demand for land from the government and defence organisations.

    Hence, today's action is considered highly significant in the ongoing efforts to clear illegal encroachments.

    Defence Estates Officer, Delhi Circle, Varun Kalia, stated that safeguarding defence land is not just about preserving a territory but about upholding national security. Encroachments on Defence land are silent threats to National Security, and strict actions will continue against all encroachers. The reclaimed land will be used in the national interest.

    It is worth mentioning that Ministry of Defence is the largest land owning govt body with nearly 17.5 lakh acres of land spread across the country. Safeguarding these lands paves way for strategic and operational readiness of forces. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    img

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    inter milan
    500+K+ searches
    ipl table 2025
    2000+K+ searches
    24 may
    200+K+ searches
    annabelle
    200+K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    img

    Trending Topics

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    inter milan
    500+K+ searches
    ipl table 2025
    2000+K+ searches
    24 may
    200+K+ searches
    annabelle
    200+K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    img

    Trending Topics
    Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Editor's Choice
    img

    Trending Topics
    Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel