New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): As many as two people succumbed to their injuries after falling from height at under-construction Node building T-1 in Dwaraka.

The two deceased have been identified as Vikash and Manoj. They were shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital and Vikash was declared brought dead by doctors of the hospital whereas, Manoj died during his treatment.

Also Read | UPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 52 Drugs Inspector And Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in; Here's How to Apply.

Apart from the two deceased six other men have been injured and are under treatment at the hospital.

The police informed that the work of scaffolding was under contractor Mintu Yadav at Node building T-1 arrival at L and T construction site.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Dalit Woman Gangraped by Group of Men Including Priest in Ajmer, Act Recorded On Camera; Was Held Captive for Days.

The police have registered an FIR in the matter and the investigation is on.

Further probe into the matter is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)