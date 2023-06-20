New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting in the national capital to review preparedness of public health services for heatwaves across the country.

Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), Dr Rajiv Bahl, NITI Aayog, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), along with India Meteorological Department (IMD) experts were also present at the meeting.

Many people are suffering from the scorching heat across the country.

On Monday, two persons amid soaring temperatures in the Gaya district of Bihar died at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College, the hospital informed.

A total of 58 patients were admitted at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College on Monday.

The Patna District Magistrate has suspended all academic activities up to Class 12 in Patna due to the ongoing heat wave. The order will remain effective till June 24.

Earlier IMD scientist Naresh Kumar had said that Delhi, Punjab and Haryana will witness temperatures up to 40-45 degrees in the upcoming days.

"The heat wave is continuing in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. An orange alert has been issued in these parts," he said.

On Saturday, Odisha's Sonepur recorded the highest day temperature at 45.6 degrees Celsius. Bhubaneshwar recorded the highest day temperature at 44.6 degrees Celsius, which was above normal by 9.7 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours. (ANI)

