“Say no to violence”, “restore our peace”, “peaceful Manipur progressive Manipur” – read some of the slogans as people from the northeastern state of India gathered to spread the message of peace at a gathering held at Azad Maidan today. The state has been grappling with ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki community since May 3. Bollywood actress Lin Laishram, who hails from the state and has been vocal about the issue was present at the gathering, reported ETimes. Manipur Violence: Two Civilians Injured As Security Forces, Mobs Clash in Imphal; Attempts at Torching Houses of BJP Leaders.

Renowned fashion designer Robert Naorem was also among the many who participated in the peaceful protest. Lin, who has been a part of films like Mary Kom and Rangoon told BT, “With the community clashes, there’s also been a lot of miscommunication and misunderstanding. A lot of us spoke today and cleared the air that it is not a religious fight, but a community clash. Our main goal is to stop the violence in Manipur and bring back the lives of people on track. We also want our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to speak up. I'm sure he's part of all the planning (for peace), but we want him to give us some love and affection at a time when we are down and out."

She added, “There are a lot of people who joined in today, at the gathering. I have been living in Mumbai since the past 20 years and I had never seen so many Manipuri people getting together at one time. To see all of them stand in support of solidarity is wonderful. I never imagined that this clash would go on for almost two We are a hugely diverse country, with a hugely diverse culture. This is our strength and let’s not make this our weakness. I am very hopeful and optimistic." ETimes reported, Lin feels disappointed that her folks from B-Town aren’t actively showing support. Manipur Violence: Government Extends Suspension of Internet Services for Ninth Time Till June 20 to Curb Spread of Rumours.

"Barring a very few celebrities like Richa Chadha there is hardly anyone who showed support. This is a big disappointment as an actor from the same fraternity. When a Manipuri girl wins an Olympic medal we celebrate that, but what happens when we need your support now? In India, Bollywood and cricket has a strong voice, but unfortunately, mujhe kisi ki aawaz nahi sunai de raha hai abhi tak." Robert Naorem said, “We need the attention from all the state governments and the central governments."

ETimes reported, "Collectively, it would help in stopping this violence and bring back peace in our state. I have seen the violence in my state. I am here in Mumbai to show my support. I am going back to Manipur where my people are suffering. There is fear. People there haven't slept since 40 days because of the uncertainty." Suddenly houses are being burned down, people are getting killed and injured. We can’t predict anything. Psychologically we are completely frustrated. There’s no internet and availability of essential items. There is a lot of suffering and we need attention from the rest of India."

