New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Delhi University is evaluating its constituent colleges to find which one has adopted best practices for maintaining a green and clean campus, a university official said on Tuesday.

Following the evaluation, the winning college will be presented with the "Centenary Cup", which has been initiated this year. The award will be bestowed on March 2 at the 65th Annual Flower Show at Gautam Buddha Centenary Garden, at the University's North Campus.

Delhi University has chalked out a plan to utilise India's G20 presidency for the "internationalisation of Indian education" through student exchange programmes and agreements with foreign varsities and institutions.

University officials are visiting the college to assess the green practices they have adopted.

"The colleges are being judged on the parameters such as waste recycling, composting, plastic-free awareness programmes, optimized consumption of water which includes rain-water harvesting, sewage treatment plants and solar energy installations, and waste-to-energy plants," the official said.

"This will give a push to the college to go green and reduce carbon footprint, promoting the G20 summit's motto of 'One Earth, One Family'," the official added.

During the Annual flower show, the on-the-spot photography competition on the theme 'Colors of Spring' will be held. The results of the competition will be declared on the day of the Flower Show

Another competition during the event would be decorating a selfie point competition on the themes of Centennial celebrations of the University of Delhi G20, Colors of Spring. The university will also give the best mali award and has asked every college to send one entry.

India assumed the presidency of the G20 on December 1 last year and over 200 meetings are planned to be hosted at 55 locations across the country. It will end with a summit in Delhi in September.

