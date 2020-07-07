New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): The tussle over representing Delhi Police continued in the High Court on Tuesday after it allowed Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) to file a status report on a plea by former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan, who is booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in a case related to northeast Delhi violence.

The High Court directed that the status report in the matter be filed within four days.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, who was hearing the matter through video conferencing, directed Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra to file a status report observing that a legal issue has arisen in this case.

The matter is slated to come up for hearing before the court on July 15.

Ishrat Jahan, who was arrested on February 26, has challenged an order of a trial court that granted the extension of time for completing the investigation by 60 more days in the case against her related to the violence in northeast Delhi in February this year.

According to the FIR and investigation agency, Jahan was allegedly trying to incite people during the violence that took place in northeast Delhi in February this year by giving out provocative speeches during the protests against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA).

At the outset, Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra objected to the status report being filed by advocate Amit Mahajan, who said he has been appointed as a special counsel by the Lieutenant Governor to represent Delhi Police in the case.

Delhi Police had on Monday strongly opposed Ishrat Jahan's plea challenging the trial court.

Mehra said he has been appointed as the standing counsel by the full court of Delhi High Court and every status report or document filed on behalf of the prosecution has to be routed through his office.

He also said that the status report filed in Jahan's case should have been routed through his office, which was not done.

Objecting to this, Mahajan said there is no procedure in law or any Act that the status report has to be routed through the office of standing counsel (criminal).

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court while hearing another case had fumed over the tussle over the representation of Delhi Police in cases related to the northeast Delhi violence. (ANI)

