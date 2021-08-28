New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested seven people including the wife and mother-in-law of a man whose body was recovered from a drain here on August 10, officials said on Saturday.

The victim, Naveen was a resident of Dakshinpuri here, and was identified with the help of a tattoo inked on his right, hand they said.

Also Read | Punjab Auto Driver Attacks Woman, Her Son With Axe After Being Objected To Park His Vehicle Near Their House in Patiala.

On August 10, Naveen's decomposed body stuffed in a trolley bag was found in a drain near Sukhdev Vihar here, police said, adding days after his murder, his wife Muskan reported at Neb Sarai police station that her husband had gone missing.

According to the police, the woman stated that her husband had gone missing since August 8 but later when police reached her house for investigation, she was not found there. Enquiry revealed that she had left the rented room on August 11.

Also Read | COVID-19 Restrictions Extended in West Bengal Till September 15, Coaching Centres Told to Operate with 50% Capacity.

Further probe revealed that Muskan was living with her mother and her two-year-old daughter in another rented room. It came to the notice of the police that one night before leaving her earlier rented accommodation, she had a fight with her husband, a senior police officer said.

When Muskan was questioned about the tatto on her husband's body, she tried to mislead the investigators by denying knowledge about it, he said.

"During interrogation, initially, Muskan tried to mislead the investigators by lying about the sequence of events. She said she has been in relationship with Naveen for the last five years and has a two-year-old daughter with him.

"For the last seven months, they were living separately and she had started living with her mother in Devli Khanpur," said a senior police officer.

While analysing her call detail records, police found that she was in regular contact with another man named Jamaluddin, he said.

During interrogation, the woman disclosed that on the night of August 7, she was with Jamaluddin at her residence. All of a sudden, her husband Naveen arrived there and was annoyed with Jamal's presence. He hit her and injured her on her lips, said RP Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

"She further disclosed that hearing the heated arguments, Jamaluddin's two friends who were outside entered the room. Jamaluddin pressed Naveen's mouth while one of his friends Vivek held his hands and Muskan grabbed his legs. Thereafter the other friend repeatedly stabbed Naveen with a knife," he said.

After killing Naveen, Jamaluddin washed his body and Muskan cleaned the blood from the room. She further disclosed that in the morning, Jamal called one of his friends Rajpal to shift Naveen's body, police said.

The blood stained clothes of Naveen were dumped in a drain in Chirag Delhi, and Jamaluddin and his associates packed the body in a trolley bag and dumped it in a drain in Sukhdev Vihar, they said.

Muskan and her mother Triza, her male friend Mohd Jamaluddin and his friends -- Koslendra, Vishal, Vivek and Rajkumar were arrested. The victim's mobile phone, the auto rickshaw used for shifting the body after the murder and blood stained clothes of accused persons were recovered, according to police.

Seven mobile phones of the accused have also been seized, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)