Dwarka (New Delhi) [India], October 9 (ANI): A woman died after falling into a sewer in Dwarka's North police station area, informed the police on Sunday.

The incident happened on the day of Dussehra when the woman had come to see the fair near the local Ramlila ground and fell into an open sewer, as per the police.

According to the police, a woman was reported to have fallen into the sewer, after which the police pulled her out and by the time she was taken to the hospital, she was already dead.

The police have started investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, the police are probing whose negligence led to this death and what was the reason for keeping the sewer open. (ANI)

