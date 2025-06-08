New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): A 29-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room's bathroom in Delhi's Paharganj area on Sunday morning. The accused, a man who had checked in with the victim, was arrested by Nabi Karim police.

According to police, a PCR call was received at 9:47 AM on Sunday at Nabi Karim police station. A hotel staff member informed that the couple had stayed in one of the rooms overnight. In the morning, the man was missing, and the woman was found lying dead in the bathroom.

Police reached the spot and found, during their initial inquiry, that the couple had checked into the hotel at 4:15 PM on June 7. The man was last seen leaving the hotel alone the next morning. Hotel staff later discovered the woman's body and called the police.

Preliminary findings suggest that the woman was strangled with a drawstring.

Based on the ID documents submitted at the hotel, the man was identified as Sachin (aged 31), and the woman as Sarika (aged 29).

Police have arrested the accused, Sachin. During interrogation, Sachin told police that he was in a relationship with Sarika and suspected her of having another affair. When they met, an argument broke out. He admitted to beating her and then strangling her to death.

A case, under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, was registered at Nabi Karim police station.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

In a separate incident that occurred on Saturday, two juveniles were apprehended in connection with the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Delhi's Anand Parbat area, police said.

On June 2, police received information about a grievously injured and unconscious boy lying near Durga Mandir in Taliwalan Basti. A police team reached the spot immediately.

As per the statement, an eyewitness informed the police that while he was returning home with the victim, two unidentified boys approached from behind and stabbed the 16-year-old before fleeing. The victim was rushed to RML Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said.

Following the incident, an FIR (No. 275/25) was registered under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Indian Penal Code at Police Station Anand Parbat, and the investigation began.

According to DCP Nidhin Valsan's statement, the police team analysed CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and developed local intelligence. On June 5, based on credible secret information, two juveniles were apprehended.

During questioning, the juveniles admitted to their involvement in the incident, as per the police. Based on their disclosure, a blood-stained knife, believed to be the weapon of offence, was recovered from a park near Jeewan Mala Hospital.

The case is under further investigation, as the accused are held under the Juvenile Justice Act. (ANI)

