South Delhi (New Delhi) [India], February 2 (ANI): Two persons were arrested from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh for the alleged gang rape of an 18-year-old woman in the national capital, Delhi Police informed on Friday.

According to the FIR filed in the matter, the incident occurred in the South Delhi district on January 29.

The FIR was registered on Wednesday, officials said, adding that the matter came to light after the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint against the two persons on Wednesday.

"The accused, aged 19 and 21, were acquainted with each other and were residing in Meerut," an official said.

The woman, in her complaint, said on the afternoon of the incident, around 1 pm, one of the accused, who she identified as an Instagram friend of hers, called her over to a place where she was waiting with a friend on a Scooty.

As the accused asked her to ride pillion, she refused, police said, adding that at this, he forcibly sat her on the two-wheeler and took her to a local eatery where they had a meal.

After the meal, she started feeling dizzy, the police said, adding at this point, she could sense being stripped and sexually assaulted.

Based on her statement, a case was registered against the two accused under sections 376 (D), 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

They were eventually nabbed from Meerut.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

