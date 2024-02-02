Ranchi, February 2: JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren on Friday took oath as the chief minister of Jharkhand. He was administered the oath of office by Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan here. Along with Champai Soren, senior Congress leader Alamgir Alam and RJD leader Satyanand Bhokta took oath as state ministers.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan and senior leaders of the JMM-led alliance were present on the occasion.

The 67-year-old tribal leader was sworn in as the 12th chief minister of the state. He became the sixth CM from Jharkhand's Kolhan region which comprises East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts. Champai Soren Takes Oath as Jharkhand CM at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi (See Pic and Watch Video).

Champai Soren was appointed to the chief minister's post on Thursday after he urged the governor to accept his claim to form the government at the earliest as there was "confusion" in the state which was without a chief minister since the resignation of Hemant Soren on Wednesday, deepening a political crisis. Jharkhand: RJD Leader Satyanand Bhokta and Congress' Alamgir Alam Take Oath as Ministers in State Cabinet (Watch Videos).

Champai Soren has been given 10 days to prove his government's majority, said state Congress chief Rajesh Thakur whose party is a constituent of the JMM-led alliance. "We stand united. Our alliance is very strong. No one can break it," Champai Soren had said. Notably, JMM executive president Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud after he resigned as Jharkhand chief minister.