Mumbai, May 25 (PTI) Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Wednesday recorded her testimony before a magistrate court here against Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi in a case related to alleged misogynistic comments made by him in 2017.

Speaking to the media outside the court after her deposition, Maliwal, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said such statements promote “rapist mindset” and objectify women.

Metropolitan Magistrate (Borivali court) R G Bagade, who is presiding over the case, adjourned the matter to June 18 for cross examination of the witness by Azmi's advocate.

The case against Azmi, an MLA from Mumbai, pertains to the comments he had made in an interview in 2017 after a mass molestation incident on New Year's Eve in Bengaluru.

The SP MLA had allegedly said such an incident was bound to happen as “women call nudity fashion. They were wearing short dresses.”

“As far as Bengaluru is concerned, women and their guardians must take precautions and remember that security starts at home. Our women must think about their own security themselves,” Azmi had said.

Taking objection to the remarks, the DCW had filed a zero FIR (mode of lodging FIR in any police station irrespective of the offence committed in that area or any other area) in Delhi.

The case was later transferred to the Colaba police station in south Mumbai.

The police have filed a charge-sheet against Azmi in connection with the case under relevant provisions of the IPC.

