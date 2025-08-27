New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): The Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has issued new orders to make the weekly public hearing camps, held under district revenue offices, more effective and meaningful, according to a press release.

According to a state government statement, attendance of designated officers at public hearing camps has now been made compulsory, and if a designated officer is unable to attend, they must obtain prior permission from the concerned District Magistrate. Absence without such permission will invite disciplinary action.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Landslide: Death Toll in Landslide Near Vaishno Devi Shrine Reaches 30, 18 Trains Cancelled.

The Divisional Commissioner has issued an order in this regard. Copies have also been sent to all Department Heads, as well as to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Delhi Cantonment Board.

On April 7, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in a meeting with the Divisional Commissioner and all District Magistrates, had directed that at least one public hearing camp be held every week in each revenue district. She had also instructed that inter-departmental coordination committee meetings be convened regularly in various sub-divisions.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Chair High-Level Union Cabinet Meeting at 11 AM Today in Delhi.

The Chief Minister had made it clear that designated officers must attend these forums for direct dialogue with the public. Sending representatives or subordinate staff would not be acceptable under any circumstances.

During a review meeting on June 4, the Chief Minister reiterated that if a designated officer is unable to attend, prior permission from the concerned District Magistrate is mandatory. Officers absent without permission will face disciplinary action.

Following these directions, the Divisional Commissioner's office found that some officers and staff from various departments had failed to attend public hearing camps and coordination meetings.

Expressing serious concern, the Divisional Commissioner has now ordered each department to nominate officers at the sub-divisional or Deputy Commissioner level who will regularly attend. Departments must ensure that nominated officers remain present at these camps.

The order further states that in all districts, one public hearing camp and one inter-departmental coordination meeting must be held every week without fail. These directives have been issued by the District Magistrates in line with the Chief Minister's instructions and with the approval of the Secretary (Revenue).

On this issue, the Chief Minister said that addressing people's problems is a top priority. Public hearing camps, she emphasised, will be made more effective for this purpose. She also underlined that a public hearing is not a mere formality, but a direct channel of communication between the government and the people. Officers must understand that their presence is part of their accountability to the public, and it cannot be ignored under any circumstances. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)