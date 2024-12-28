New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to an overcast sky on Saturday, with the weather department forecasting light rain and issuing a yellow alert for the day.

The minimum temperature settled at 12.7 degrees Celsius, six notches above season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 16 degrees Celsius, it said.

The capital received 42.1 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Saturday and predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain during the day.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi improved to 'moderate' with AQI settling at 152 at 9 am on Saturday, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Humidity was at 100 per cent at 8.30 am on Saturday.

