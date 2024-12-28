Shillong, December 28: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is declaring the Shillong Teer Results for Saturday, December 28, encompassing games like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. This traditional archery-based lottery blends Meghalaya’s rich cultural heritage with a modern lottery system, drawing significant participation.

Players eagerly await the Shillong Teer Results for Round 1 and Round 2, which can be accessed in real-time on websites such as meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.com. These platforms provide the Shillong Teer Result Chart, offering detailed updates for all sessions.

The Shillong Teer Result is not just about gaming but a celebration of Meghalaya's unique traditions. Participants can follow the live updates to stay informed about their game outcomes for popular sessions, including the Shillong Morning and Shillong Night Teer games.

Shillong Teer Result on December 28, 2024: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result is announced online and you can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in and check the Shillong Teer Result Chart. On these websites, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for December 28, 2024" and you will get the results of Round 1 and Round 2.

What is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong, and organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Held in two rounds daily, archers shoot arrows at a target, and participants bet on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target in each round.

Players place bets in advance, and winners receive cash prizes if their selected numbers match the results. Known for its blend of tradition, skill, and luck, Shillong Teer has become a cultural phenomenon. Daily results, including the Shillong Teer Result Chart, are widely awaited and accessed online.

