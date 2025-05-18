New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) The maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday was recorded at 41.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature settled at 26.9 degrees Celsius, slightly higher than the normal by 0.4 degrees.

The IMD has predicted a thunderstorm accompanied by rain on Monday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 39 and 27 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the relative humidity fluctuated between 62 per cent and 36 per cent.

The IMD reported about 1 millimetre of rainfall between 8 am on Saturday and 8 am on Sunday. Areas such as central Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Maharani Bagh, and Mayur Vihar witnessed rainfall.

The air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category at 9 am on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 179, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

