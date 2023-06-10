New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.7 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather office has predicted partly cloudy sky and very light rain with strong surface winds during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 40 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 49 per cent, the IMD said.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 126 at 8 am, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

