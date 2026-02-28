As superstar Thalapathy Vijay navigates a pivotal shift from cinema to full-time politics with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), his personal life has come under intense public scrutiny. Reports confirmed on February 27, 2026, that his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has formally filed for divorce at the Chengalpattu Family Court, citing an irretrievable breakdown of their 27-year marriage. Amid Thalapathy Vijay-Sangeetha Sornalingam Divorce Buzz, Astrologer Predicts Actor Won’t Become Tamil Nadu CM in 2026 (View Posts).

Amidst these legal developments, the spotlight has shifted to the couple’s two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha, who are now carving out their own distinct identities away from their father's massive shadow.

Meet Vijay-Sangeetha’s Son, Jason Sanjay

While many expected the son of one of India’s biggest stars to pursue acting, Jason Sanjay has chosen to follow the footsteps of his grandfather, veteran filmmaker S.A. Chandrasekar. Sanjay, who holds a diploma in Film Production from the Toronto Film School and a degree in screenwriting from London, is currently making his directorial debut.

His first feature film, titled Sigma, is an action-adventure entertainer starring Sundeep Kishan. Produced by Lyca Productions, the project is reportedly nearing completion and is slated for a summer 2026 release. Sanjay has received praise from industry veterans for his technical discipline, having completed nearly 95% of the film’s shoot within 65 days.

Meet Vijay-Sangeetha’s Daughter, Divya Saasha

Vijay’s daughter, Divya Saasha, has maintained a much more private profile than her brother. Now 20 years old, she has largely stayed away from the entertainment industry to focus on her education and athletic pursuits.

During her time at the American International School Chennai (AISC), she emerged as a standout badminton player, representing her school in several regional tournaments. While rumours occasionally surface regarding her interest in the arts, she currently remains dedicated to her higher studies, with reports suggesting she has spent time abroad for her university education.

On-Screen Collaborations with Thalapathy Vijay

Despite their current focus on direction and private life, both children shared the screen with their father during their younger years, creating moments that remain iconic among Vijay's fanbase:

Jason Sanjay made a memorable appearance as a child in Vettaikaaran (2009), opening song "Naan Adicha", where he performed a dance routine alongside his father.

Divya made a cameo appearance in the final scene of the blockbuster hit Theri. She played the role of the older version of Vijay’s daughter, appearing alongside him in a brief, heartwarming sequence that marked her only major film credit to date.

A Family at a Crossroads

The divorce filing marks a stark turn for a family that was long considered one of Kollywood's most private and stable. Sangeetha, a UK-based Sri Lankan Tamil, met Vijay as a fan in 1996 before they married in 1999. Vijay and Sangeetha Relationship Timeline: From 1996 Fairytale Meeting to 2026 Legal Battle Over Infidelity Allegations.

The legal petition includes allegations of infidelity and mental cruelty, with a court hearing scheduled for April 20, 2026. As Vijay prepares for the release of his final film, Jana Nayagan, and the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, his children continue to represent the next chapter of the family legacy, albeit through very different professional paths.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2026 06:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).