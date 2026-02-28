Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast?
With the International Cricket Council (ICC) distributing broadcast rights globally, fans have multiple avenues to watch this decisive encounter.
In India, the match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, with digital streaming available on the JioHotstar app and website.
For viewers in Pakistan, free-to-air live television coverage is provided by PTV Sports, PTV Home, and Geo Super. Digital streaming is easily accessible via Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, and Tapmad.
Meanwhile, local fans in Sri Lanka can watch the action unfold on Dialog TV, which offers comprehensive linear coverage, alongside live streaming on the Dialog Play app and ThePapare.com. Pallekele Weather and Rain Forecast for PAK vs SL T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.
Match Fact
|Detail
|Information
|Match
|Sri Lanka vs Pakistan
|Tournament
|ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 (Super 8, Group 2)
|Date
|Saturday, 28 February 2026
|Start Time
|7:00 PM (Local Time / IST)
|Venue
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka
|India Broadcast
|Star Sports / JioHotstar
|Pakistan Broadcast
|PTV Sports / Myco
|Sri Lanka Broadcast
|Dialog TV / Dialog Play
Match Preview
