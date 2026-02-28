Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Online Streaming and Free Telecast: In a high-stakes conclusion to Group 2 of the Super 8 stage, tournament co-hosts Sri Lanka face Pakistan on 28 February 2026. While Sri Lanka have already been mathematically eliminated from semi-final contention, Pakistan enter this fixture needing a monumental victory to keep their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign alive. Cricket fans around the world are eagerly tuning in to see if the visitors can pull off a statistical miracle to secure their place in the final four. In a high-stakes conclusion to Group 2 of the Super 8 stage, tournament co-hosts Sri Lanka face Pakistan on 28 February 2026. While Sri Lanka have already been mathematically eliminated from semi-final contention, Pakistan enter this fixture needing a monumental victory to keep their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign alive. Cricket fans around the world are eagerly tuning in to see if the visitors can pull off a statistical miracle to secure their place in the final four. Pakistan Semi-Final Scenario After New Zealand's Defeat to England in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match

Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast?

With the International Cricket Council (ICC) distributing broadcast rights globally, fans have multiple avenues to watch this decisive encounter. In India, the match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, with digital streaming available on the JioHotstar app and website. For viewers in Pakistan, free-to-air live television coverage is provided by PTV Sports, PTV Home, and Geo Super. Digital streaming is easily accessible via Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, and Tapmad. Meanwhile, local fans in Sri Lanka can watch the action unfold on Dialog TV, which offers comprehensive linear coverage, alongside live streaming on the Dialog Play app and ThePapare.com. Pallekele Weather and Rain Forecast for PAK vs SL T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match. Match Fact Detail Information Match Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Tournament ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 (Super 8, Group 2) Date Saturday, 28 February 2026 Start Time 7:00 PM (Local Time / IST) Venue Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka India Broadcast Star Sports / JioHotstar Pakistan Broadcast PTV Sports / Myco Sri Lanka Broadcast Dialog TV / Dialog Play

Match Preview

To surpass New Zealand’s superior Net Run Rate (+1.390 compared to Pakistan's -0.461) and snatch a semi-final berth, Pakistan must either win by a margin of approximately 65 runs if they bat first, or chase down their target within 13 overs if batting second. This daunting equation means Pakistan will have to adopt an ultra-aggressive, high-risk approach from the very first ball.

While playing in front of a passionate home crowd in Pallekele, Sri Lanka have nothing to lose. Unburdened by the pressure of qualification, the co-hosts have the opportunity to play freely and potentially spoil Pakistan's chances, aiming to end their own campaign on a positive note.

