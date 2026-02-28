New Delhi, February 28: Major Indian airlines including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet announced the immediate suspension of flights to several Middle East destinations on Saturday, February 28, 2026. The decision follows a significant escalation in hostilities after coordinated military strikes by the United States and Israel against targets in Iran. The resulting instability has led to the closure of airspace across several countries, including Iran, Israel, Iraq, and parts of the Gulf, forcing dozens of international flights to turn back or divert mid-journey.

Widespread Airspace Closures The aviation landscape in West Asia shifted rapidly on Saturday morning as countries including Qatar, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates implemented partial or full airspace closures. These restrictions have severely impacted the primary transit corridors for flights connecting India to Europe and the Americas. Flight tracking data showed multiple aircraft performing U-turns over the Arabian Sea as regional authorities issued emergency notices to airmen (NOTAMs) citing security risks. Israel-Iran War: India Urges Nationals To Stay Alert Amid Deteriorating Security Situation in Region After Israel-US Strikes on Iran.

Air India Statement "In view of the developing situation in parts of the Middle East, all Air India flights to all destinations in the Middle East have been suspended. We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety for our passengers and crew. We will continue to assess the safety and security environment for our flight operations and adjust services proactively as required. Our teams are extending all possible support to impacted guests," an Air India spokesperson said.

IndiGo Statement "In view of evolving airspace restrictions around Iran and the Middle East, all flights to and from the Middle East are cancelled till 0000 hours. These measures have been instituted as the safety and security of our customers and crew is our highest priority. Our teams are continuously monitoring the evolving situation and recalibrating operations to minimise disruption as much as possible," IndiGo stated in its travel advisory.

Air India Express and SpiceJet Response An Air India Express spokesperson confirmed that the airline has "suspended all westbound international flights" due to the volatile situation in the Gulf. The carrier advised passengers to check their flight status online and confirmed that waivers for cancellations and rescheduling are being processed via their digital platforms. Israel-Iran War: Air India’s Delhi–Tel Aviv Flight AI139 Returns Mid-Air As Israel Launches ‘Preventive’ Strikes on Iran.

SpiceJet also issued an advisory on social media, noting that "due to airspace closure in Dubai (DXB), some of our flights may be affected." The airline has urged travelers to maintain updated contact information to receive real-time alerts regarding their bookings.

Regional Context and Passenger Impact The suspension of services comes as the conflict expands beyond the initial borders of Israel and Iran, with reports of missile interceptions and explosions in major hubs like Dubai and Doha. The disruption is expected to cause a significant ripple effect on global travel, as Indian carriers alone face estimated daily rerouting costs exceeding $1.6 million. Passengers currently stranded at airports have been advised to contact airline helpdesks, as the situation remains fluid and subject to further changes based on military developments in the region.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Economic Times ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

