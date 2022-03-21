New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Delhi on Monday witnessed a slight decrease in the maximum temperature which settled at 36.6 degrees Celsius as compared to 38.3 degrees Celsius recorded a day ago.

The maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, was still six degrees above normal.

The capital has recorded a spike in the mercury over the last 10 days, with the maximum temperature nearing 40 degrees Celsius at Sports Complex Station and Pitampura on Sunday.

Sunday was also the hottest day of the year so far.

Pitampura and Sports Complex station were the warmest places in Delhi on Monday too, recording their respective maximum temperatures at 38.3 degrees Celsius and 8.4 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department has said the maximum temperature in the next seven days will oscillate between 36 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD officials, lack of rain in March has led to such intense heat. Normally, Delhi would receive 15.9 mm of rainfall in March on an average.

Last year, the city had recorded a high of 40.1 degrees Celsius on March 30, which was the highest temperature in the month in at least 13 years.

