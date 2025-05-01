New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Delhi on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6 degree Celsius, 0.7 notch below the season's average, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature was 26.8 degrees Celsius, 2.1 notches above the season's average.

The weather office said thunderstorm and rain are likely on Friday.

Relative humidity was recorded 43 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category at 7 pm on Thursday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 183, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

