New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Several members of the Muslim community in Delhi on Thursday celebrated the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Nizamuddin Markaz with the cutting of a cake and a prayer.

"Today is a big day for the whole country. The people of India are very lucky to have a Prime Minister like Modiji after so many years. Muslim people across the country are celebrating this joyous occasion," Maulana Suhaib Quashmi told ANI.

"In the last 6 years, the PM has never spoken about religion, caste, or creed. He has only spoken about the 130 crore people in our country. Today we prayed for his well being and longevity. We believe that he will take our country to the top of the world. India's relationship with other Muslim countries has also flourished in the last few years and the countries who really want peace are behind Modiji."

"Many people try to spread fake news and create disharmony in society. We urge Muslims in India to stand with the PM for the progress and development of the country," he added.

Firoj Bakht Ahmed, Chancellor of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad, said that the day had been set aside for prayers and good wishes for the Prime Minister.

"I urged all the ulema of the masjids in the area to pray for the good health and long life of Modiji. We also prayed so that bad forces like China and Pakistan may leave the country and allow peace here. Modi ji truly does believe in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and we are proud to call him our leader. I hope that he remains in this position for the next 10 to 20 years." Ahmed told ANI.

Dr. Amin, an Army veteran said that he would be willing to give his life for the country under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

"I extend heartiest birthday greetings to Modiji. I truly believe that under his leadership, retired, army personnel like me will be ready to give our lives for the country if the PM asks us to. Regardless of whether we are facing China or Pakistan, we will do anything and go anywhere he asked us to," Amin said. (ANI)

