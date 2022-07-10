New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) The Delhi government's Transport department is likely to start sending notices to vehicle owners who do not have valid PUC certificates and follow it up with challans of Rs 10,000 if the certificates are not obtained, officials said on Sunday.

The department will also intensify it's drive to ensure that vehicles without pollution under control (PUC) certificates do not ply on the city roads, they said.

Presently, over 17 lakh vehicles, including 13 lakh two-wheelers and three lakh cars, are plying without valid PUC, they said.

"The department is working on a system to send notices to vehicle owners at their homes after expiry of PUC certificate. If they do not obtain a valid certificate, challans of fine of Rs 10,000 will also reach them at their home," said a senior Transport department officer.

According to Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, every motor vehicle (including those conforming to BS-I/ BS-II/ BS-III/BS-IV as well as vehicles plying on CNG/LPG) is required to carry a valid PUC certificate after the expiry of period of one year from the date of its first registration.

However, the validity of four-wheeled BS-IV compliant vehicles is one year and for other vehicles it is three months.

PUC certification has been made real time and integrated with the vehicle registration database.

This has improved credibility of PUC certification by reducing human intervention and helps in identifying polluting vehicles for necessary punitive action, officials said.

If caught without a valid PUC certificate, vehicle owners may face imprisonment up to six months or fine up to Rs 10,000 or both as per Motor Vehicle Act.

Last year, due to strict enforcement of PUC norm by the Transport department, over 60 lakh certificates were issued, officials said.

Vehicles are periodically tested for their emission standards for various pollutants such as carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide after which they are given PUC certificates.

There are over 900 pollution checking centres authorised by the transport department in Delhi. These are set up at petrol pumps and workshops spread all over the city so motorists can get it done easily.

The fee for pollution checking in case of petrol and CNG-driven two and three wheelers is Rs 60. It is Rs 80 for four-wheeled vehicles.

The fee for pollution checking certificate of diesel vehicles is Rs 100.

